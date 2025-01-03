Sheriff: No ‘further threat’ after Cybertruck explosion; increased police patrols continue

An increased law enforcement presence continued across Las Vegas Thursday, a day after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International.

Nearly 50 DUI arrests made during New Year’s Eve blitz in Las Vegas Valley

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen with flashing lights at 6th Street near Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen with flashing lights at East Fremont Street near Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen with flashing lights at Las Vegas Boulevard near East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen with flashing lights at Ogden Avenue near 3rd Street in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A City of Las Vegas marshal police vehicle is seen with flashing lights at Carson Avenue near Main Street in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A City of Las Vegas marshal police vehicle is seen with flashing lights at Main Street near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A guest is seen at the valet area outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An increased law enforcement presence continued across Las Vegas Thursday, a day after a Tesla Cybertruck carrying fuel and commercial fireworks exploded outside the Trump International hotel on the Strip.

The Tesla vehicle’s lone occupant — identified as an Army military member from Colorado — took his life seconds before Wednesday morning’s blast, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Thursday.

The sheriff classified the explosion as a bombing. Seven people suffered minor injuries.

While investigators hadn’t ruled out a motive, McMahill said he was confident the community was safeguarded.

“We don’t believe that there’s any further threat from this subject or anybody associated with him here in Las Vegas,” said McMahill about Matthew Livelsberger, 37.

The explosion occurred hours after hundreds of thousands of revelers rang in 2025 on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

Every New Year’s Eve, a plethora of local, state and federal law enforcement converge on the tourist corridor in efforts to keep attendees safe. McMahill said Tuesday night’s celebrations went off without a hitch.

A separate military veteran mowed down scores of pedestrians celebrating the holiday in New Orleans’ French Quarter Wednesday morning. Fourteen victims and the suspect died.

McMahill noted “very strange similarities” between both incidents. However, he said no evidence had emerged to link them.

‘Level of safety’

Reacting to the explosion, the sheriff extended the Metropolitan Police Department’s New Year’s Eve staffing levels through Friday.

McMahill said his officers were stationed across the valley “just to make sure that we have the community feeling that level of safety that they need to feel after an event such as this.”

City of Las Vegas marshals were on “extra alert with a significant officer presence on the Strip, in downtown and throughout the valley,” Mayor Shelley Berkley said in a post on X on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, marked police vehicles with flashing lights were stationed in downtown.

Metro has beefed up patrols as a precaution following high-profile attacks around the world, such as the Paris terror attacks in 2015 and a mass shooting in an Orlando night club the following year.

A Las Vegas festival was targeted on Oct. 1, 2017, by a perched gunman who killed 60 people and wounded hundreds more.

North Las Vegas police officer Djuan Muldrew said Thursday that the department “is continuing to work with our law enforcement partners. Our goal is to remain vigilant to ensure the safety of our citizens and stakeholders.”

Henderson said its police department can deploy additional resources if needed.

“We are also a part of the interagency command post and remain available to assist (Metro),” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “There are currently no known concerns in the City of Henderson.”

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it will continue to collaborate with local law enforcement partners.

They “are prepared to respond to any threats or issues that may come about during this new year,” trooper Shawn Haggstrom wrote in a statement.

Haggstrom encouraged motorists to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to 911 or *647.

Resorts security protocol

The Trump hotel was evacuated and guests were taken to Resorts World after the blast. The affected property has since reopened with a Metro patrol SUV stationed outside the entrance Thursday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reached out to Strip resorts to inquire about their security efforts. Private security teams are known to train and collaborate with local police.

“The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has a robust security program in place and is well-prepared to handle any contingencies,” a spokesperson said. “As a matter of practice, we do not provide detailed information regarding our security protocol; however, the resort’s team works closely with local law enforcement agencies daily. The safety of our guests and Team Members is always our top priority.”

Wynn Resorts and Resorts World declined to comment, with the latter referring to McMahill’s comments.

McMahill expressed being surprised by the explosion after “successful” New Year’s Eve police efforts.

“That’s certainly something we’re gonna have to look at,” he said about “hardening” security protocols.

Analyst: limited tourism impact

Josh Swissman, founding partner and managing director of Las Vegas-based GMA Consulting, which analyzes gaming and tourism, said he doesn’t think the Strip incident will have any long-term effects on tourism in Southern Nevada.

“You think about the number of people that come and stay in all the hotel rooms up and down the Strip,” he said. “There really aren’t very many places in the world like that, and so security is a primary focus and that’s why they continue to look at and refine and basically to stay ahead of the bad guys, probably more than most any other place in the country.”

The Consumer Technology Association is days away from opening CES, a massive four-day consumer electronics trade show that is expected to bring up to 150,000 people to Las Vegas.

“CES is the world’s most powerful tech event, bringing together attendees from over 150 countries to showcase innovation and address global challenges,” said John Kelley, vice president and show director of CES. “In response to recent tragic events, we have increased our already robust security protocols.”

Kelley added: “We continue to monitor the situation and are in touch with our security partners and law enforcement officials. Ensuring a secure and seamless experience for all is our top priority. We are working closely with trusted partners, including all levels of government, to deliver robust security, advanced infrastructure, and essential services so attendees can focus on driving growth and forging impactful connections.”

Review-Journal reporters David Danzis and Estelle Atkinson contributed to this report.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.