Kristina Laub, left, and her son, Cameron Laub, 10, from Las Vegas are reflected in a mirror as they look through various items at a yard sale in the Skye Canyon neighborhood in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Kristina Laub from Las Vegas looks through various books for sale at a yard sale in the Skye Canyon neighborhood in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Aura Carreon, center, and her daughter, Ava Cruz, 1, from Las Vegas look through various items at a yard sale in the Skye Canyon neighborhood in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Aura Carreon, left, and her daughter, Ava Cruz, 1, from Las Vegas look through various items at a yard sale in the Skye Canyon neighborhood in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Ava Cruz, 1, holds an item she found at a yard sale while being held by her mother, Aura Carreon, in the Skye Canyon neighborhood in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Cameron Laub, left, 10, his mother, Kristina Laub, and father, Jacob Laub, from Las Vegas look at a metal detector for sale at a yard sale in the Skye Canyon neighborhood in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Madeline Brown, 3, rides a scooter outside of her house as her family hosts a yard sale in the Skye Canyon neighborhood in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Skye Canyon residents and visitors did some shopping Sunday during a neighborhood yard sale in the northwest valley.

Skye Canyon is among the newest areas in Las Vegas.