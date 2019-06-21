Single-vehicle crash injures driver in western Las Vegas Valley

The crash occurred just after 4:20 p.m. Thursday on Pavilion Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said.

One person was injured after a crash Thursday, June 20, 2019, on South Pavilion Center Drive just north of West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A person was injured after a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 4:20 p.m. on South Pavilion Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The location is south of the intersection of Pavilion and Alta Drive

Pavilion Center is closed in both directions as police investigate.

