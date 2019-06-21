Single-vehicle crash injures driver in western Las Vegas Valley
The crash occurred just after 4:20 p.m. Thursday on Pavilion Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said.
A person was injured after a crash in the western Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 4:20 p.m. on South Pavilion Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The location is south of the intersection of Pavilion and Alta Drive
Pavilion Center is closed in both directions as police investigate.
