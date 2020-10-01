89°F
Sisolak orders state flags be flown at half-staff on Oct. 1

By Marty Berry Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 6:23 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a proclamation making Oct. 1 “Vegas Strong Day in Nevada” and ordered that all Nevada flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings, according to a release from his office.

The release noted that the proclamation “recognizes the first responders, law enforcement officers” and others who provided support “during and after the attack in which 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured.”

“On the anniversary of this horrific and senseless violence, we honor everyone involved that helped us through these tragic times,” Sisolak said in the release.

