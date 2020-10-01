Sisolak orders state flags be flown at half-staff on Oct. 1

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a proclamation making Oct. 1 “Vegas Strong Day in Nevada” and ordered that all Nevada flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings.

Flags fly at half-staff in Pahrump at Valley Electric Association Inc. following mass shootings in Ohio, Texas and California in August 2019. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order Wednesday all state flags be flown at half-staff Thursday to mark the third anniversary of the Oct. 1 mass shooting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a proclamation making Oct. 1 “Vegas Strong Day in Nevada” and ordered that all Nevada flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings, according to a release from his office.

The release noted that the proclamation “recognizes the first responders, law enforcement officers” and others who provided support “during and after the attack in which 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured.”

“On the anniversary of this horrific and senseless violence, we honor everyone involved that helped us through these tragic times,” Sisolak said in the release.