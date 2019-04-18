Solar art sculpture installed at Las Vegas baseball complex

(Kin Lui/CreativeCTRL)

Along with playing host to the national pastime, the Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley is home to a 15-foot-tall solar sculpture.

A sculpture dedication ceremony at the complex, 7929 W. Mountains Edge Parkway, near Mountains Edge Regional Park, is set for 6:30 p.m. May 1. The event, with a lighting ceremony at sunset, is open to the public, according to a Thursday release from Renewable Envoy, the company that created the sculpture.

The steel sculpture of a hand gripping a baseball has solar cells on top, which power a battery to light it at night, the release said.

The company partnered with Clark County Parks and Recreation to create the sculpture after winning a bid on the project. Local artist Luis Varela-Rico and solar consultant Michael Andrieu helped create the sculpture, the release said.

“It’s been truly amazing to be involved in this project,” Varela-Rico said in the release. “Our hope is that this first installation will lead to many. This will become a powerful symbol for Nevada’s growing green energy economy.”

The $16-million baseball fourplex includes natural turf, bleachers, lights and sun shade. County commissioners dedicated the complex in December, according to the county’s website.

“The powerful image will be a monument to all the players while providing fans an iconic symbol of the Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex,” Commissioner Justin Jones said in the release.

