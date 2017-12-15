Some Las Vegas Valley post offices open Sunday for Christmas rush

In addition to keeping offices open, the Postal Service is ramping up its home delivery operation for the holidays.

Some post offices in the Las Vegas Valley will be open this Sunday to accommodate holiday shipping. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Some Las Vegas post offices will be open Sunday to accommodate what is expected to a record day for holiday shipping.

The busiest delivery day in the valley will likely be Thursday, when the Postal Service said it anticipates handling nearly 500,000 parcels.

At least five locations in the valley — Summerlin Station at 1611 Spring Gate Lane; Spring Valley Station, 3375 S. Rainbow Blvd.; Silverado Station, 455 E. Pebble Road; Meadow Mesa Station, 4904 Camino Al Norte; and Valle Verde Station, 2722 N. Green Valley Parkway — will offer all retail services between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Six other post offices — Silverado Station at 455 E. Pebble Road; Henderson Main, 404 S. Boulder Highway; James C Brown Station, 1001 E. Sunset Road; Winterwood Station, 5070 Vegas Valley Drive; Crossroads Station, 6210 N. Jones Blvd.; and Redrock Station, 2449 N. Tenaya Way — will offer 24-hour automated postal centers on Sunday enabling customers to bypass lines.

Until Christmas, the Postal Service said, many Las Vegas neighborhoods will see postal workers making package deliveries on Sundays.

To ensure that deliveries are made in time for Christmas, the Postal Service recommends the public send first-class cards and letters by Tuesday, priority mail by Wednesday and express mail by Friday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.