84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Southwest valley crash leaves bicyclist critically injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 8:40 am
 
Police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, near South ...
Police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, near South ...
Police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist was in critical condition Monday morning after a crash in southwest Las Vegas.

The bicycle and a vehicle collided at 5:42 a.m. near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver, who officers did not believe was impaired, stayed at the scene, Gordon said.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while detectives investigated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
2
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
3
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
4
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
5
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST