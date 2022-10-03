Southwest valley crash leaves bicyclist critically injured

A bicyclist was in critical condition Monday morning after a crash in southwest Las Vegas.

Police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue in Las Vegas.

The bicycle and a vehicle collided at 5:42 a.m. near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver, who officers did not believe was impaired, stayed at the scene, Gordon said.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while detectives investigated.

