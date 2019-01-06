Springs Preserve exhibit reveals number patterns in nature

Las Vegas Springs Preserve showcases its interactive exhibit Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze through Sunday inside the preserve’s Origen Museum.

People explore a mirror maze as part of the Numbers in Nature exhibition at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The exhibition closes this Sunday. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Chris Giddens explores a mirror maze with his son, Emery, 10, in the Numbers in Nature exhibition at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The exhibition closes this Sunday. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Springs Preserve showcases its interactive exhibit “Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze” through Sunday inside the preserve’s Origen Museum.

Numbers in Nature explains mathematical patterns in the natural world — from the nested spirals of a sunflower’s seeds, to the ridges of a mountain range, to the layout of the universe, according to information about the exhibit.

The exhibit continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the preserve, located at 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Admission to the exhibit itself is free for those with a Springs Preserve membership or with paid general admission.

