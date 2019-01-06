Springs Preserve exhibit reveals number patterns in nature

Las Vegas Springs Preserve showcases its interactive exhibit “Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze” through Sunday inside the preserve’s Origen Museum.
Numbers in Nature explains mathematical patterns in the natural world — from the nested spirals of a sunflower’s seeds, to the ridges of a mountain range, to the layout of the universe, according to information about the exhibit.
The exhibit continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the preserve, located at 333 S. Valley View Blvd.
Admission to the exhibit itself is free for those with a Springs Preserve membership or with paid general admission.333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas