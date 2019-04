Crestwood Elementary School students including Arianna Franco, 11, left, Milagros Ailyn, 12, second left, sale their produce at Green Our Planet's Giant Student Farmers Market in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, April 12, 2019. The Clark County School students. The Green Our Planet Giant Student Farmers Market is a celebration of the entire community coming together to make a positive impact on student education. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Crestwood Elementary School students, including Arianna Franco, 11, left, Milagros Ailyn, 12, second left, display their produce at Green Our Planet's Giant Student Farmers Market in Downtown Summerlin on Friday, April 12, 2019. The Green Our Planet Giant Student Farmers Market is a celebration of the entire community coming together to make a positive impact on student education. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Green Our Planet’s Giant Student Farmers Market came to Downtown Summerlin on Friday.

Students from more than 40 schools run the market themselves, selling fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in school gardens.

The free public market takes place in Las Vegas every fall and spring.