Study: Las Vegas among best US cities to get fresh start — POLL

The Las Vegas Strip is seen in the distance. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Is there a Top 10 cities list that does not include Las Vegas?

Livability.com recently ranked the best cities for people to start over, and not so surprisingly, Las Vegas comes in as the eighth best place for people looking for a fresh start.

“How many people have bought a one-way ticket (to Las Vegas) with the express purpose of reinventing themselves?” the study states.

The ranking points to Las Vegas’ well-known history of offering many a chance to reclaim their lives, find new love or just get away from their dreary, humdrum, boring life.

“You’ll never be bored. With tight-knit neighborhoods, tons of outdoor activities and a great food scene, living in Las Vegas defies all expectations,” the report says.

“Whether you’re looking for a career change, a spiritual reinvention, a new community or artistic inspiration, these 10 places can help jumpstart whatever new chapter you’re dreaming about,” livability.com said.

Cleveland, Ohio, tops the list as the best place to start over.

Sure, the Cuyahoga River that runs through downtown caught fire once, but that was a long time ago.

Today, there are thousands of jobs and the cost of living is extremely low.

“The city has had a renaissance and transformed into a surprisingly hip, youthful and creative city brimming with an energy of newness and rejuvenation — perfect for anyone looking to tap into that energy in their own life.”

Jet across the country to the Pacific Northwest and Bend, Oregon, comes in second. Move to Bend if you want to be adventurous and enjoy fresh air, the rankings said.

Rounding out the Top 5 cities are Iowa City, Iowa; Black Mountain, North Carolina; and Fargo, North Dakota.

“A fantastic indie film festival to a ridiculously cool gallery district, the artistic expression happening in Oklahoma City right now — and the local support for it — is unmatched” ranking the city No. 6 on the list.

A great beer scene and the Rocky Mountains lands Longmont, Colorado, No. 7 on the list.

After Las Vegas, Santa Fe, New Mexico, comes in ninth place and Tallahassee, Florida, rounds out the top cities to get a fresh start.