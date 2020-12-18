Stupak center offers cheer to 31 families by giving holiday bags

The Stupak Community Center partnered with Las Vegas police for the center’s third annual Holiday Jubilee providing holiday bags to Las Vegas families.

Car trunks were overflowing with bags of toys and essentials Friday after police officers in partnership with Stupak Community Center handed out holiday bags to 31 families during the third annual Holiday Jubilee event.

Police officers partnered with the Stupak Community Center in central Las Vegas and purchased toys to give families who have lost jobs during the pandemic or can’t afford to buy Christmas gifts for their children this year.

As shiny, red-and-green Christmas decorations hung over guests at the center, family members walked in at a time set by appointment to pick up their holiday bags. Some families received holiday bags by delivery.

Keorah Strain moved from Texas to Las Vegas five months ago to pursue her artwork and couldn’t afford to buy toys for her daughters this season. “I was MC Hammer broke for a while,” Strain said. “This helps my entire family so much. You have no idea.”

Strain received a few holiday bags full of clothes, pots and pans, laundry detergent, Peppa Pig toys, books, board games and Blue’s Clues toys.

Members of the center expressed their dedication to ensure the Holiday Jubilee would happen despite COVID-19 circumstances. “The world is leaning on each other right now,” community program specialist Deidre Thomas said. “We need to show these families that we still care. We needed to make this event happen, no matter what.”

Families received holiday bags specific to their needs with items such as laundry detergent, pots and pans, and toys that made it on each kid’s wishlist.

“Despite the circumstances, we still wanted these families to take home some holiday cheer to their kids at home,” said Denise Stride, a crime prevention specialist with the Metropolitan Police Department’s downtown area command.

Officers with the downtown command have partnered with the center on community initiatives for four years, according to Stride.

The event usually consists of a holiday breakfast during which families can grab things such as clothes, toiletries, and house essentials, take photos with Santa, and spend time with police officers, firefighters and ambulance drivers.

Eight sponsors donated around $3,500 for the Stupak Community Center’s Holiday Jubilee this year.

