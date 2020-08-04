Sturgeon Moon brightens up night sky in Nevada, around world — PHOTOS

August’s full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, was on full display around the world and in Southern Nevada on Monday night.

The Sturgeon moon rises above the shops at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Sturgeon moon rises above the shops at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Sturgeon moon rises above the shops at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The moon rises behind the columns of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south of Athens, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The full moon rises with an office building in the foreground, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The full moon of August, known as the Sturgeon Moon, rises above St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, England, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

The full moon of August, known as the Sturgeon Moon, is partially seen from behind clouds above the London skyline, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

The full moon of August, known as the Sturgeon Moon, is partially seen from behind clouds over the Shard building in London Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

The moon shines brightly as it rises during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A full moon rises through the clouds on in the skies above Roanoke, Va., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)

“August’s full Moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other names for the Sturgeon Moon include the “Full Green Corn Moon,” signaling that the corn was nearly ready for harvest and “Wheat Cut Moon.”