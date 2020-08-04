Sturgeon Moon brightens up night sky in Nevada, around world — PHOTOS
August’s full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, was on full display around the world and in Southern Nevada on Monday night.
August’s full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, was on full display around the world and in Southern Nevada on Monday night.
“August’s full Moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Other names for the Sturgeon Moon include the “Full Green Corn Moon,” signaling that the corn was nearly ready for harvest and “Wheat Cut Moon.”