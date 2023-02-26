52°F
Suicidal man with knife at Harry Reid airport taken into custody, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2023 - 1:20 pm
 
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A knife-wielding man who was threatening suicide at Harry Reid International Airport was taken into custody and hospitalized, police said.

Officers responded to the situation at Terminal 1 at 9:35 a.m. Sunday morning, where they “made contact with the individual and had to use less lethal options to take him into custody,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries.

Nobody else was injured in the incident, police said.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

