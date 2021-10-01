Sunrise ceremony remembers Oct. 1 shooting victims

The fourth annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony was held on Friday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

A dedication for Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim Jack Beaton at Las Vegas Community Healing Garden Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mynda Smith, sister of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim Neysa Tonks, makes a video of the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, for families of other victims who are unable to travel to the garden. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The fourth annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony was held at 7 a.m. on Friday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department co-hosted the event with the Clark County Fire Department and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

The sunrise ceremony is one of several activities being held this year to honor victims and survivors of the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 1, 2017.

Fifty-eight people died initially after a gunman rained bullets from a hotel room at Mandalay Bay on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival across the street, and hundreds more were injured. Two survivors later died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

