Super pink moon lights up Las Vegas sky — PHOTOS
Social distancing? Tuesday night’s moon had none of that as the largest full moon of 2020 lighted up the Las Vegas Valley sky.
The supermoon, also called a pink moon, was closer to the Earth Tuesday night than it will be at any other time this year.
On average 17,000 miles closer to the Earth than it normally is, NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller told space.com, the super pink moon would also be 30 percent brighter.
“The wonderful thing about a full moon is that full moons are up all night long, they rise at sunset then they cross over the sky and set at sunrise, so at any point in the night you can go outside and actually see this wonderful big, bright moon,” Thaller said.