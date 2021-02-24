Survey on Route 91 mass shooting memorial plans to open

The survey has been described by the 1 October Memorial Committee as the first of many questionnaires that will be conducted throughout the planning process.

Mauricia Baca, left, of Get Outdoors Nevada, and Jasmine Freeman, special events administrator at the City of Las Vegas, light candles for the victims killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting as their names are read by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and city spokesman David Riggleman during a remembrance ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The first official survey seeking input about a permanent memorial for the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas will be made available to the public next month.

A final version of the 15-question survey was unanimously approved Wednesday by the 1 October Memorial Committee during its monthly meeting. Committee members described it as the first of many questionnaires that will be conducted throughout the memorial planning process, which could span years before a final memorial is unveiled.

“This is the first expression of curiosity that you are outreaching to the community, so we want it to be very broad with just pure curiosity,” Punam Mathur, a staff member of the committee, said during a lengthy discussion ahead of the vote. “This is not the only survey. It is not the only inquiry. It is simply the first.”

UNLV’s Cannon Survey Center will handle the data collection, according to Mathur.

In a short marketing presentation during the meeting, county spokesman Erik Pappa said a press conference will be held at a later date to officially announce the survey, which will be available on the homepage of the county’s website.

The committee said Wednesday it is aiming to open up the survey from March 1 to March 15 with the hope of gathering diverse input from anyone directly or indirectly impacted by the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting — including survivors, family members of victims, first responders and health care workers.

The shooting, which unfolded on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest music festival, initially killed 58 people and left hundreds more injured. Two survivors later died from the injuries they suffered in the shooting.

Results of the survey are expected to be available for discussion by the committee’s next meeting on March 24, according to Chairperson Tennille Pereira.

To learn more about the 1 October Memorial Committee, which holds its public meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month, visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/1OctoberMemorial

