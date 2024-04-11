Suspect taken into custody to end central valley barricade

Police were on the scene of a barricade situation involving a wanted suspect for several hours Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A barricade situation involving a wanted suspect Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley has ended with the suspect in custody, police said.

The call came in just before 9:45 a.m. for the 2700 block of Wyandotte Street, near Interstate 15 and West Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

SWAT and CNT units responded to assist. Commuters were asked to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

Police sent an email about 3:20 p.m. saying the suspect was in custody.