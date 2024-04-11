85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Suspect taken into custody to end central valley barricade

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Escorted by court marshals, O.J. Simpson, center, is accompanied by his attorneys Gabriel Grass ...
OJ on trial in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy
Dennis Prince (Courtesy Tom Letizia)
Slain Las Vegas attorney remembered as ‘badass all around’
Las Vegas attorney who shot lawyer, wife had learned cancer had returned
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2024 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated April 11, 2024 - 4:12 pm

A barricade situation involving a wanted suspect Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley has ended with the suspect in custody, police said.

The call came in just before 9:45 a.m. for the 2700 block of Wyandotte Street, near Interstate 15 and West Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

SWAT and CNT units responded to assist. Commuters were asked to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

Police sent an email about 3:20 p.m. saying the suspect was in custody.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Escorted by court marshals, O.J. Simpson, center, is accompanied by his attorneys Gabriel Grass ...
OJ on trial in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
By / RJ

Infamously acquitted for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife and her friend, the NFL legend found himself in another trial after an incident at Palace Station.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘I got hooked on it’: An inside look at casino memorabilia collecting
recommend 2
Quick-thinking cops help family escape gang violence
recommend 3
Non-shooting deaths involving Vegas police often have less official scrutiny
recommend 4
Summer is coming. Here’s how to keep kids safe while swimming
recommend 5
Judge dismisses defamation case against RJ
recommend 6
Got stuff? Here’s how to donate it