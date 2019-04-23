Target stores in Las Vegas Valley offering car seat trade-in event

Customers exit a Target store. (AP Photo file)

As your child grows out of the current car seat, Target is offering a program to help with your growing offspring.

From now through May 4, Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats — including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged — during its car seat trade-in event, the company said in a news release.

Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled.

Car seats can only be traded in at a Target store; however, the coupons picked up from Guest Services can be applied to both in-store and online purchases. You can use the coupon through May 11.

These are the Target stores participating in the Las Vegas Valley:

Las Vegas

4001 S. Maryland Parkway

1200 S. Nellis Blvd.

3550 S. Rainbow Blvd.

3210 N. Tenaya Way

6371 N. Decatur Blvd.

8750 W Charleston Blvd.

4100 Blue Diamond Road

6480 Sky Pointe Drive

4155 S. Grand Canyon Drive

9725 S. Eastern Ave.

North Las Vegas

7090 N. 5th St.

Henderson

605 N. Stephanie St.

695 S. Green Valley Parkway

350 W. Lake Mead Parkway