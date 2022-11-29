Teen girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation

Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Nomi Armendariz was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, near Kyle Canyon Road and northbound U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Paiute Police Department)

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Nomi Armendariz was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday near the Snow Mountain residential area of the reservation, near Kyle Canyon Road and northbound U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

“Nomi Armendariz might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” a missing persons bulletin from the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department stated.

Police also asked that all area hospitals check their registries for Armendariz.

Armendariz is Native American and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts may call the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at 702-471-0844.

A girl by the same name also went missing from the reservation in October 2021 but was found a few days later.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.