Teen who vanished in northwest valley is safely home, FBI says

A teenager reported missing this week by the FBI and the Paiute Police Department in Las Vegas has returned home, the federal agency said Friday morning.

Nomi Armendariz (FBI)

Nomi Armendariz, 17, “has been safely located and reunited with her family,” the FBI wrote on Twitter.

Armendariz vanished Tuesday morning from a neighborhood about 20 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Authorities did not release additional details.

