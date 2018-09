In this Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 photo, Walt Kremin poses for a photograph in his saloon at Gold Point, Nev. The 10 residents of the rural western Nevada ghost town of Gold Point will finally have a chance to get ownership deeds to land they thought they bought years ago under the Bureau of Land Management’s proposal to sell the town to Esmeralda County for $82,000. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)