Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Valley

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas, May 9, 2022. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, did a flyover of the Las Vegas Valley today.

The team was expected to fly northbound over Interstate 15 around 1 p.m., according to a tweet posted Sunday night.

Heads up Las Vegas! We're coming home and making some noise! We'll be flying northbound along the I-15 around 1 pm pst as we return from the #legendsofliberty airshow at @hollomanafb! Time is subject to change, follow for updates! pic.twitter.com/GjpqDYlJMe — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 9, 2022

A press release from the Thunderbirds said they were returning to Nellis Air Force Base after a 12-day deployment with performances in two cities.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

