69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2022 - 9:20 am
 
Updated May 9, 2022 - 1:14 pm
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas, May 9, 2022. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review ...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas, May 9, 2022. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, did a flyover of the Las Vegas Valley today.

The team was expected to fly northbound over Interstate 15 around 1 p.m., according to a tweet posted Sunday night.

A press release from the Thunderbirds said they were returning to Nellis Air Force Base after a 12-day deployment with performances in two cities.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

This is a developing story Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
DUI, speeding suspected in I-15 crash that killed 2
DUI, speeding suspected in I-15 crash that killed 2
2
Red Rock gust hits 75 mph; winds expected to diminish overnight
Red Rock gust hits 75 mph; winds expected to diminish overnight
3
Spencer Haywood turns ‘Winning Time’ into his time
Spencer Haywood turns ‘Winning Time’ into his time
4
Human remains found at Lake Mead days after similar discovery
Human remains found at Lake Mead days after similar discovery
5
I-15 lanes closed near downtown Las Vegas after fatal crash
I-15 lanes closed near downtown Las Vegas after fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST