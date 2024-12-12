40°F
Thunderbirds to perform in Las Vegas in spring 2025

FILE - All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break away from formation in various directions duri ...
FILE - All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break away from formation in various directions during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2024 - 7:39 pm
 

The Thunderbirds are performing in Las Vegas this spring.

The U.S. Air Force aerial demonstration squadron will hold shows at Nellis Air Force Base on April 5 and 6, 2025, and coincide with Aviation Nation.

Aviation Nation was cancelled in 2024 due to “emerging mission requirements,” Nellis Air Force Base announced in June 2023.

The performances are two of the squadron’s 60 shows that will be performed across 32 cities and Air Force bases next year.

