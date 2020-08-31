Time changes for Thunderbirds’ flyover in Las Vegas on Monday
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are flying over the Las Vegas Valley, including Summerlin, on Monday afternoon.
A Thunderbirds flyover in the Las Vegas Valley today is now scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Summerlin and the Las Vegas Valley. The original time of the flyover was 12:10 p.m., but the Air Force said Monday morning that has been pushed back by an hour.
According to Capt. Mesha Nelson, public affairs officer of the Thunderbirds, the team will head south, flying at low altitudes over Downtown Summerlin and continue south over Ikea. At the South Point casino, it will head north along the Las Vegas Strip, returning to its home at Nellis Air Force Base.
The flyover is expected to last 3½ minutes.
In April, the fighter jets performed a flyover above hospitals in the valley.
Thunderbirds’ Las Vegas arrival flyover has shifted to at/around 1:10 PM (PDT).
Flight Path: West Route (only)
— Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) August 31, 2020
