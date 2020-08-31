Time changes for Thunderbirds’ flyover in Las Vegas on Monday

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are flying over the Las Vegas Valley, including Summerlin, on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Stratosphere in honor of front line COVID-19 responders, April 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt

The Thunderbirds fly over Summerlin Hospital on Saturday, April 10, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Thunderbirds flyover in the Las Vegas Valley today is now scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Summerlin and the Las Vegas Valley. The original time of the flyover was 12:10 p.m., but the Air Force said Monday morning that has been pushed back by an hour.

According to Capt. Mesha Nelson, public affairs officer of the Thunderbirds, the team will head south, flying at low altitudes over Downtown Summerlin and continue south over Ikea. At the South Point casino, it will head north along the Las Vegas Strip, returning to its home at Nellis Air Force Base.

The flyover is expected to last 3½ minutes.

In April, the fighter jets performed a flyover above hospitals in the valley.

*** IMPORTANT UPDATE *** Thunderbirds’ Las Vegas arrival flyover has shifted to at/around 1:10 PM (PDT). Flight Path: West Route (only) Look up if you’re along the route! pic.twitter.com/ViR5LgNokY — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) August 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.