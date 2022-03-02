Toddler who died in 2020 suffered head trauma, coroner rules

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that a baby who died more than a year ago suffered head trauma.

The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that a baby who died more than a year ago suffered head trauma.

Victor Ortiz was 21 months old when he died Dec. 5, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Last week, the coroner’s office determined the boy died from blunt force head trauma with macrocelphaly.

Medical dictionaries define macrocelphaly as an abnormally large head that does not put pressure on the body.

The coroner rules a person’s death as one of five things: homicide, suicide, accidental, natural or undetermined. Investigators ruled Ortiz’ death as undetermined.

Las Vegas police said at the time the time the boy died they were called to a home because the child had fallen and had a seizure. The case remained open Wednesday.

A Department of Family Services report disclosing the boy’s death said his family had no history with Child Protective Services.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.