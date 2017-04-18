Tour bus strikes, kills bicyclist in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead in the western Las Vegas Valley, near Red Rock Resort, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A bicyclist was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a tour bus in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Southbound Pavilion Center Drive is shut down south of Charleston Boulevard while this incident is being investigated, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

