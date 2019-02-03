Truck strikes, critically hurts pedestrian in northeast Las Vegas

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck Saturday night at a northeast Las Vegas Valley intersection, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called at about 6:45 p.m. to the intersection of East Craig Road and North Lamb Boulevard, where the crash took place, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said. The pedestrian was struck by a black truck after two other cars collided in the intersection.

The pedestrian was “not directly related” to the initial crash between an SUV and a sedan, Meyers said. The pedestrian was in the intersection after the first crash and was then struck by the truck.

The person was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Meyers said. There were no injuries reported from the crash between the SUV and sedan.

All traffic lanes are closed at the intersection, and police asked drivers to avoid the area, drive with caution and slow down during the rainy weather. The National Weather Service has forecast steady rainfall through Saturday night.

East Craig Road and North Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas