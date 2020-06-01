‘Twilight’ actor, girlfriend died of cocaine, fentanyl overdose

The Clark County coroner’s office says Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, accidentally overdosed on the drugs in a Las Vegas apartment.

Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalie Adepoju (Facebook, GoFundMe).

The Clark County coroner’s office said an actor who appeared in the “Twilight” movie and his girlfriend accidentally overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl before they were found dead last month in a Las Vegas apartment.

A relative of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, found the actor and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, dead inside an apartment on the 3300 block of Casey Drive.

The relative told police he’d last seen the couple on May 11, two days before he found their bodies. According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, witnesses told police that the couple were known to use “harder drugs” such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police also found white powder and a straw next to the couple’s bodies, the report states.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Boyce and Adepoju died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Boyce, who portrayed Tyler Crowley in the 2008 movie “Twilight,” leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, whom he honored in an Instagram post on her birthday in September.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the friends and families of Mr. Boyce and Ms. Adepoju during this difficult time,” Fudenberg said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.