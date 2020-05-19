White powder found near bodies of ‘Twilight’ actor Boyce, girlfriend

A white powder and straw were found near the bodies of “Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend in a Las Vegas apartment, a police report states.

Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalie Adepoju (Facebook, GoFundMe)

Witnesses also told police that the couple were known to use “harder drugs” such as cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a Las Vegas police report, which was obtained Tuesday by the Review-Journal.

Police were called about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to a two-bedroom apartment in the 3300 block of Casey Drive to investigate a report of two bodies, police wrote. The caller said he last saw Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, about midnight May 11 at the residence. The witness said he noticed the couple’s bedroom door was closed, which wasn’t unusual.

The witness was gone all the next day and returned to the home early Wednesday. At 2 p.m. that day, he noticed the door to the bedroom was still closed, then he noticed Boyce’s car in the parking lot.

“(He) stated he then went and began knocking on the door and eventually forced his way into the room where he found them both deceased and beyond help,” police wrote.

Police said it appeared that Boyce and Adepoju had been dead for some time.

“Their bedroom was not disturbed and looked to be in normal fashion,” police wrote. “There was a plate with a unk. (unknown) white powder substance as well as a straw and a plastic card that was sitting on the dresser. There was no obvious signs of trauma to either subject.”

The man who discovered the bodies and another witness, identified as a relative of Boyce, said “both subjects were known to do harder drugs,” the report states. The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the pair’s cause and manner of death.

Boyce, who portrayed Tyler Crowley in the 2008 movie “Twilight,” leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, whom he honored in an Instagram post on her birthday in September.

“Since this day 10 years ago all I ever wanted to do was make you happy,” Boyce wrote in the post. “Seeing you smile and doing what I can for you has been one of my biggest joys.”

Boyce, who turned 30 on Dec. 5, said in an Instagram post on his birthday that he didn’t think he “would make it to see 30 years old.”

“Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones,” he wrote in the post. “Let’s make the rest of these years your best!”

His mother, Lisa Wayne, posted a tribute to her son on Facebook on Sunday. She said Boyce had been working to open a wing shop called West Wings, with sauces named after West Coast rappers.

“We were supposed to meet on Tuesday with my dad to discuss some plans for our near future to launch us into a great future, but that never happened,” Wayne wrote. “Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I’d continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life.”

Adepoju leaves behind a 4-year-old son, Egypt, according to her Instagram account. Her family started a GoFundMe campaign Thursday to “help send our baby home the proper way,” according to the fundraising site.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.