Two displaced after Henderson blaze

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential blaze on Shoshone Lane in Henderson on Dec. 11, 2023. According to city spokesperson Madeleine Skains, two people were displaced and there were no injuries, and the building was a total loss. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were displaced after a fire gutted a Henderson home on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, but the building was a total loss, said Madeleine Skains, a Henderson spokesperson.

The fire, which was first reported at 12:50 p.m., tore through a home in the 200 block of Shoshone Lane, a neighborhood of mobile homes near East Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street.

Neighbors gathered on the street as crews worked to extinguish the blaze, which sent up a large column of smoke that could be seen for miles in Henderson.

James Wood, 25, said a relative who lives in the home was OK. He said residents in the neighborhood were shocked.

“It was raging by the time I came out,” Wood said of the blaze.

The cause of the fire was still being determined, Skains said in an email.

