Two women killed in central Las Vegas crash identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two women who were killed in a central valley car crash early Sunday.

Amya Chanel Johnson-Myers, 19, and Alexa Nicole Arana, 18, were killed in a crash just before 1:45 a.m. at Desert Inn Road and Polaris Avenue.

Johnson-Myers and Arana were in a Nissan Versa that collided with a Ford Crown Victoria near the intersection, police said. Investigators determined the Nissan was turning right onto Polaris from a middle lane of Desert Inn when it hit the right side of the Ford that was driving behind it in the far right lane.

The crash sent the Nissan into a traffic light pole.

Both women died at the scene. Three other passengers in the Nissan were hospitalized at University Medical Center. No one in the Ford was hurt.

Driver impairment was not suspected in the crash, police said.

Desert Inn Road and Polaris Avenue, Las Vegas, NV