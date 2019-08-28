US 95 at Decatur in Las Vegas reopens after 4-vehicle crash
Two lanes on U.S. Highway 95 southbound at Decatur Boulevard have reopened after a crash involving three vehicles and a semitrailer.
Two southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 were closed at Decatur Boulevard after a crash involving three vehicles and a semitrailer Wednesday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
About 2 p.m., traffic cameras showed all freeway lanes had reopened.
Nobody involved in the crash needed to be transported to a hospital, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.
