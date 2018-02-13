US 95 lanes reopen after injury crash near Pecos Road

A Tuesday morning injury crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Pecos Road has been cleared.

(Regional Transportation Commission)

About 6:30 a.m., Regional Transportation Commission traffic cameras showed bumper-to-bumper traffic on southbound U.S. 95 between Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos with the left lanes blocked just before the Pecos off-ramp.

The crash was called in about 5:40 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

By 7:30 a.m., RTC traffic cameras showed all lanes were open.

