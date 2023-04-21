79°F
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center receives national award

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 12:35 pm
 
Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, at the center on Monday, Sept ...
Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, at the center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center received national recognition for their work following the mass shooting in 2017.

Congresswoman Dina Titus announced Friday that she nominated the center, which is managed by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, for the Congressional Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus Allied Professional Award.

“In the aftermath of the tragic 1 October shooting, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center brought local non-profits, law enforcement, and government agencies together to support those impacted by this devastating event, a model now used across the country,” Titus wrote in a statement. “With the help of VSRC and the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada under the leadership of Barbara Buckley, our communities persevered through unimaginable tragedy.”

The resiliency center offers support groups, counseling referrals, yoga and coping tips for trauma survivors. It was founded after hundreds were shot while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

“We are honored to do this work and elevate the voices of our survivors to impact change and promote healing and resiliency,” Tennille Pereira, the center’s director, wrote in the statement.

The award recognizes organizations that help victims of crimes find professional help.

Titus is expected to give the award to Pereira on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

