Local Las Vegas

Vehicle-pedestrian crash shuts down central Las Vegas street

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2017 - 4:17 pm
 

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shut down a street in the central valley Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records show.

Katie Avenue is blocked off east of Flamingo Road.

A walker was seen in a crosswalk at the intersection.

The pedestrian, an elderly woman, was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were surviveable, Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said.

A vehicle was going southbound on Maryland Parkway and was going to turn left on Katie Avenue, but did not yield at the intersection and was struck by another vehicle, causing the former to spin around and crash into the pedestrian, Metro said.

Nora Southon, a passer-by speaking to police at the scene, was told a woman was injured and overheard a man saying, “She came out of nowhere.”

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

