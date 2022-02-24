Vigil honors 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found in freezer

Family of Mason Dominguez and residents of the neighborhood where his body was found gathered around a memorial for the boy Wednesday night.

People gather around a memorial for Mason Dominguez, 4, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, outside the home where the child was found dead in a garage freezer the day before. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People gather around a memorial for Mason Dominguez, 4, at 4307 Saddle Brook Park Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 outside the home where the child was found dead in a garage freezer the day before. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A smaller memorial near 4307 Saddle Brook Park Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in honor of Mason Dominguez, 4. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small crowd gathered in northeast Las Vegas around a memorial of candles, flowers and stuffed animals on Wednesday night in honor of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found in a garage freezer.

Outside a home at 4307 Saddle Brook Park Drive, where authorities had uncovered the remains of Mason Dominguez a day earlier, about 25 people paid respects as a woman played “Amazing Grace” on her phone, with some seated in front of the memorial and others standing farther back.

Amondo Allen and his sister Rehana Allen live in the neighborhood. They said they didn’t know Mason or anyone involved but wanted to come to the vigil “to show respect,” Amondo Allen said.

Two men who said they were Mason’s uncles declined to speak to a reporter. Another man speaking on behalf of the family said the family was not ready to make a statement.

Brandon Toseland, 35, is accused of killing Mason and kidnapping his mother. Toseland is being held without bail on murder and kidnapping charges.

Authorities said they learned of Mason’s death after his sister went to school with multiple notes from her mother saying she was being held against her will and that she had not seen Mason since Dec. 11 and believed him to be dead.

Las Vegas police arrived at the Saddle Brook Park Drive address and detained Toseland as he and the child’s mother left the house in a car. A search of the house led to Mason’s remains being found in a garage freezer, police said.

