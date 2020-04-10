Wayne Newton faces 2nd lawsuit alleging attack by pet monkey

For the second time in six months, Wayne Newton is facing a lawsuit that accuses his pet monkey of attacking someone during a tour of his home.

In this June 18, 2019 file photo, Wayne Newton testifies in the trial of a man accused of burglarizing Newton's home at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. In a complaint filed in April 2020, a Clark County woman claims the entertainer's pet monkey bit her at his mansion in 2018. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In a complaint filed this week, Clark County resident Krystal Warner said she visited the Las Vegas entertainer’s former home, known as Casa de Shenandoah, in April 2018.

After Warner was asked and agreed to take a picture with “Boo,” the monkey, she was “viciously attacked” and bitten, according to the complaint.

The suit names Newton, the unidentified handler and the property as defendants, claiming they “had a duty to exercise due care and keep the dangerous monkey restrained and confined. … Defendants knew, or should have known, that the monkey had a propensity for viciousness and/or a propensity to bite and/or attack.”

When contacted Friday, a lawyer for Newton, James Jimmerson, said he was not aware of the complaint and had not read it.

In August, another woman filed suit on behalf of her daughter, who said she was attacked by a monkey at Newton’s home in October 2017.

In court papers, Newton has denied those allegations.

