Wayne Newton’s pet monkey accused of attacking girl

Wayne Newton at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A Clark County woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday that claims her daughter was “viciously attacked” by Wayne Newton’s pet monkey during a tour of the Las Vegas entertainer’s former home.

Jocelyne Urena filed the complaint in Clark County District Court on behalf of her daughter, Genevieve.

According to the lawsuit, the girl visited Newton’s former home, known as Casa de Shenandoah, on Oct. 17, 2017. While touring the property at 3310 E. Sunset Road as an invited guest, the girl encountered the monkey.

“Without any provocation, the monkey viciously attacked and bit Ms. Urena, causing injury to her body as well as emotional distress,” the lawsuit alleges.

The girl suffered damages of more than $15,000, according to the complaint, which alleges negligence. She is represented by Las Vegas attorney Marc Naron.

Court documents did not list a lawyer for Newton.

Attempts to reach Newton and his representatives were unsuccessful Wednesday night.