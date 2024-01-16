What to know about smog checks in Nevada

There are many smog check stations littered through Las Vegas. Here is what you should know about them.

A Smog Plus DMV Registration kiosk in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

If you’ve stopped by a gas station or big parking lot in the Las Vegas area, you’ve probably seen a smog check station.

Here’s some key information on these stations and what vehicles in Clark and Washoe counties are required to receive smog checks.

Smog stations are part of Nevada’s Emission Control Program and run tests to check if a vehicle is overly polluting the air.

Which vehicles need a test:

Gasoline powered vehicles including cars, SUVs, trucks, recreational vehicles and motor homes that are under 14,000 pounds and based in Nevada’s urban counties, Clark and Washoe, need an emission test every year

New vehicles won’t need a test until its fourth year on the road and hybrids are exempt from testing for five model years.

Vehicles that are exempt from emission testing:

— Non-gasoline powered vehicles like electric vehicles

— Motorcycles, mopeds and most tri-mobiles

— Vehicles in rural counties, although these vehicles still aren’t allowed to emit visible smoke

— Vehicles from 1967 or older

— Vehicles registered as a replica vehicle

— Vehicles that are registered as a classic rod, classic vehicle or old timer and drive less than 5,000 miles per year (an odometer affidavit must be filed each year)

— Vehicles participating in Nevada’s Continuous Monitoring program

Vehicles over 14,000 pounds

Emissions tests are only required for vehicles in urban areas of Nevada to improve the air quality for these areas that have thousands of vehicles on the road at any given time, said J. D. Decker, the administrator of the compliance enforcement division for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. He also said improved air quality can qualify Nevada to get more funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Although Nevada does have an emissions control program, it seems there’s more work to do to improve air quality in urban areas as the American Lung Association gave both Washoe and Clark counties an “F” for pollution levels in 2023. But the grade is mostly due to worsening wildfires in the West.

The maximum testing fees for emission tests in Nevada range depending on the type of vehicle but below are the 2023 maximum fees.

Clark County

— Light duty gasoline vehicles – inspection + certification fee $66.50;

— Heavy duty gasoline vehicles – inspection + certification fee $68.50

— Diesel vehicles – inspection + certification fee $123

Washoe County

— Light duty gasoline vehicles – inspection + certification fee $63.50

— Heavy duty gasoline vehicles – inspection + certification fee $67.50

— Diesel vehicles – inspection + certification fee $70

If someone tries to avoid getting an emission test or tries to cheat an emission test, it can result in an escalating set of fees. If a problem with a vehicle’s emission system persists, then its registration could be revoked, Decker said.

