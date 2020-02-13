Wheelchair user struck by car in central Las Vegas Valley
A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a car in the central Las Vegas valley on Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.
Officers were called to the area of Sandhill and Viking roads at 12:35 p.m.
No other details were immediately available. Police warned that there may be traffic delays in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
