Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?

Hilary inundated the Las Vegas Valley and nearby Spring Mountains with rain over the weekend.

Fog and rain from storms developed by Hurricane Hilary are seen in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water from recent flooding pools over onto the street in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The gate to enter the Scenic Loop Drive is closed due to impending storms from Hurricane Hilary at the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fog and rain from storms developed by Hurricane Hilary are seen in the mountains outside of Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storms brew in the sky from Hurricane Hilary in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was a memorably wet weekend in Las Vegas, thanks to Hilary.

The National Weather Service told the Review-Journal on Monday afternoon that three-quarters to an inch-and-a-half of rain were recorded across the valley between Friday and Saturday night.

Most gauges from the Clark County Flood Control District also reflected the weather service’s recordings, though the two agencies use different collection points to measure rainfall. They showed the valley received as little as 0.31 inches in west Henderson to over an inch of rain at several gauges in Summerlin West between 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service said in a post that Las Vegas averaged about 0.55 inches of rain between Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday.

The weather service also predicted before Hilary arrived that eastern California would receive more rainfall than Las Vegas. The agency said Bishop, California, received 1.83 inches between Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday.

Greatest rainfall totals in area

The Mount Charleston area received the most rainfall in Southern Nevada. One flood control district gauge near the mountain received a total of 7.87 inches over two days.

The weather service told the Review-Journal that about 8 inches of rain were recorded between Friday and Sunday night in Lee and Kyle canyons.

Two flood control district gauges along Harris Mountain Road in the Spring Mountains came in second and third place for the highest rain totals recorded during the period, with 6.93 and 4.92 inches, respectively.

The Mt. Charleston area has seen significant destruction from flash flooding and heavy rain, including severe damage to Kyle Canyon Road.

Away from the mountains, Red Rock Canyon saw some of the valley’s greatest rainfall totals. The Red Rock Visitor Center collected 3.23 inches of rain between Friday and Sunday night.

Here are some totals from the flood control district (between 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Monday):

— Red Rock Canyon Fee Station, 2.91 inches

— Brownstone Canyon, 2.52 inches

— Blue Diamond Ridge North, 1.97 inches

— Blue Diamond Ridge South, 1.65 inches

— Summerlin West, several gauges recorded between 0.98 and 1.50 inches.

The weather service also said the valley west of Durango Drive saw the heaviest rainfall, from 1 to 1½ inches.

Lowest rainfall totals

Some of the lowest rainfall totals in the valley were seen near west Henderson around Raiders headquarters, where gauges recorded 0.31 and 0.39 inches of rain during the two-day period.

The flood control district also recorded lower rainfall totals in Mohave County, Arizona. Kingman gauges reported 0.31 inches of rain. The weather service said between Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday, Kingman got 0.21 inches, Bullhead City 0.15 inches and Lake Havasu 0.28 inches.

