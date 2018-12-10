Winter sports enthusiasts enjoy Lee Canyon on opening weekend

Skiers, snowboarders and others flocked to Lee Canyon for opening weekend at the ski resort.

People wait on a lift during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chris Wiesen from Las Vegas goes down the slope during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cars line up waiting to park surrounding the skiing and snowboarding area during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People go skiing and snowboarding during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People go skiing and snowboarding during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People go skiing and snowboarding during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ben Nethery from Las Vegas picks up his snowboard after going down a trail during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ben Nethery from Las Vegas goes down one of the mountain trails during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People sit on a ski lift with skis attached to their feet during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Skiers wait on a ski lift during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Creighton Adams from Las Vegas snow boards down one of the trails during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Art Leigh from Las Vegas goes down one of the trails during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Art Leigh from Las Vegas goes down one of the trails during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Donovan Neal makes his way off of a ski lift during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People gather to sled and play in the snow during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kirra Jijon, 10, from Las Vegas carries her snowboard during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nicholas Tarantino, 5, from Las Vegas rolls down a snow bank near a rest area during the opening weekend for the winter season at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lee Canyon opens for the winter season near Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The resort, located at Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains, opened its gates Friday for its 56th winter season.

The Lee Canyon bunny hill opened Friday; the resort’s Bluebird, its longest ski lift (which services intermediate runs), opened Saturday.

Lee Canyon’s advanced ski runs are expected to open before the Christmas weekend. Tubing begins Saturday.

Playing in Lee Meadows

If you plan on sledding in Lee Meadows and other play areas in Lee Canyon, officials ask that you only sled in areas with less than a foot of snow, avoid rocks and trees, don’t litter and stay off private property.

In 2013, an 11-year-old girl died from heart injuries after she crashed into a fixed-steel fence while sledding on New Year’s Day. Clark County had installed the fence a few months earlier to keep sledders at bay, and in 2016, the governing body agreed to pay the family more than $130,000 in a settlement.

Know before you go

Parking at the Lee Canyon ski resort is $5 per vehicle per day or $20 for a season pass. Lee Canyon season pass holders and “ride local” cardholders do not have to pay for parking.

There is no roadside parking on Nevada State Route 156 (Lee Canyon Road) between the Camp Foxtail roundabout and the ski area.

Roadside parking is also prohibited in Kyle Canyon past the intersection of Nevada State Routes 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) and 158 (Deer Creek Road).

In areas where parking off the road is allowed, all wheels must be to the right of the white line.

Real-time traffic information can be found by calling 511 or checking the Nevada Department of Transportation’s 511 website, http://www.nvroads.com/511-home.