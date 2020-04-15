Woman, 26, struck by van in central Las Vegas Valley dies

Police said the woman was crossing the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in a diagonal direction April 4 when she was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram van.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas woman who was struck by a van April 4 in the central valley has died from her injuries, police said.

Also according to police:

A vehicle striking a pedestrian at East Flamingo Road and South Koval Lane was reported at 7:30 p.m. First responders found a 26-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries; she was rushed to University Medical Center.

The woman was crossing the intersection of Flamingo and Koval in a diagonal direction, outside of a crosswalk, when she was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram van traveling east on Flamingo. The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Two days after the crash, police were notified that the woman had died. The release of her name is pending notification of family members, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. It’s the 28th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2020.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.