Woman, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries after west Las Vegas crash

The crash happened at Jones Boulevard and Carl Street.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 87-year-old Las Vegas woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in west Las Vegas Sunday morning, police said.

The woman, who was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center after the crash that occurred around 11:24 a.m. at Jones Boulevard and Carl Street, south of Lake Mead Boulevard., according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the Silverado was heading west on Carl when it collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV traveling south on Jones.

“A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound (on) W. Carl Street entering the intersection at N. Jones Boulevard from a posted stop sign,” the police news release said.

The front of the Trailblazer hit the passenger side of the Silverado, police said.

The 35-year-old Las Vegas man who was behind the wheel of the Trailblazer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Valley Hospital.

His passenger, a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, also had minor injuries.

The woman, who wasn’t identified, was taken to University Medical Center where she remained in critical condition Sunday evening, police said.

Police said impairment wasn’t suspected for either driver.

The crash was being investigated by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

