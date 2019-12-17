Woman critical after hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jose Hernandez said the crash was reported at 12:08 a.m. The woman, in her 20s, was crossing East Flamingo near South Hospitality Circle when she was struck by a black sport utility vehicle or pickup.

“A black 2015-2019 GMC Canyon or Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling east on East Flamingo Road in the right travel lane,” police said in a news release. “The right front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was in a dimly lit area where there was not a crosswalk.”

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries, Hernandez said.

The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

The crash scene was cleared by 5:30 a.m.

Police said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver. Anyone with information on the identity of the motorist or location of the vehicle is urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-4060. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.