Woman critically hurt after car hits wall in northwest Las Vegas

The woman, 65, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Las Vegas police said. The crash was called in just before 4 p.m. Thursday near Lone Mountain Road and Pinon Drive.

A 65-year-old woman is in critical condition Thursday after her sedan crashed into a block wall in the northwest valley.

The crash was called in just before 4 p.m. near Lone Mountain Road and Pinon Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was traveling east on Lone Mountain and tried to turn left onto Pinon when her Honda Accord left the roadway and crashed into a block wall on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. No other vehicles were involved, and police do not believe the woman was impaired.

