Woman dead after head-on crash; driver faces DUI charge

A woman died Monday after a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Law enforcement investigates a fatal car crash near North Tenaya Way and Farm Road on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Officers were called at 7:31 a.m. to Farm Road and North Tenaya Way after a 2012 Toyota Prius was struck head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the Tahoe was on the wrong side of the road when it struck the Prius.

The Prius driver, a 64-year-old Las Vegas woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe, Alejandro Carrion, 27, was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries and arrested.

Carrion is being held without bail after he was booked on impaired driving resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, two counts of drug possession, not wearing a seat belt, failure to maintain lanes and driving without a license.

