Woman dies after she’s struck by pickup, run over by second vehicle that fled

A 53-year-old woman was struck by two cars and died in the southeast valley on Friday evening.

A 53-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries Friday in east Las Vegas when she walked into the path of a passing pickup truck and then was run over by a second vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was outside of a marked crosswalk as she headed west on South Sandhill Road near East Edison Avenue, which is near East Desert Inn Road and Interstate 515.

The woman, whose identity wasn’t released, was then struck by a 2006 Ford F-250 driving north in the left travel lanes, police said.

The impact projected her into the southbound travel lanes on Sandhill where a tan or cream colored sedan drove over her and the driver sped away heading south and did not return, police reported.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the location of the collision, cooperated with officers and showed no signs of impairment, police stated.

The fatal accident, still under investigation by police, was the 143rd traffic-related death in the department’s jurisdiction so far in 2023, according to police.

