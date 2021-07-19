Woman faces DUI charge after crash that involved Las Vegas officer

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash Monday afternoon that involved as Las Vegas officer.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash Monday afternoon that involved as Las Vegas officer.

Police said the woman’s vehicle and a Metropolitan Police Department patrol car crashed at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and South Pecos Road.

The circumstances of the crash remained unclear as of Monday evening. The officer involved was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution, but had since been released as of at least 6:30 p.m., police said.

The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries and arrested on suspicion of DUI, Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Police had not identified the woman arrested as of Monday evening. No further details were available.

