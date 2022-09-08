Woman found dead in Las Vegas house fire identified

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified the body of a woman who died Monday in a Las Vegas house fire.

Officials investigate a fatal fire on Yellowstone Avenue, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in northeast Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Regina Hanks, 58, died of her injuries after being taken from a front bedroom of the northeast Las Vegas mobile home by firefighters, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan. Previous reports said that Hanks’ body was found after the fire was put out.

Hanks’ official cause and manner of death were pending as of Thursday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of the fire at around 12:35 p.m. Monday. The fire was officially declared “knocked down” at 12:54 p.m., according to Heenan. A man who lived at the house escaped with minor smoke inhalation.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

